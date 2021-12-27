Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $3.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

