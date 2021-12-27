International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 84,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

