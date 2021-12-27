Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Financial Review

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93% Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $26.95, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.31 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.16 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 14.47 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -417.00

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

