Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($73.59).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.33) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($74.51) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($87.25) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,622 ($74.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,297.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,341.45. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,724 ($62.41) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($83.31). The stock has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

