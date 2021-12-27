Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.42. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

