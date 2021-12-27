Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,428 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,507. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

