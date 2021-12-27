Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,821 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 471,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 74,076 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,180. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

