Intrust Bank NA Acquires 2,287 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,440. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

