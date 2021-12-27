Intrust Bank NA Acquires 416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $43.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,471,523. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,048.26 and a 200-day moving average of $826.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

