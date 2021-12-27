Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Target by 105,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Target by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.96. 53,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,201. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

