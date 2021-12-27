Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $74.31. 8,838,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.