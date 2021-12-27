Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,732 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

TMO traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $656.42. 7,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.