Intrust Bank NA Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $51.01. 121,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,683. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.