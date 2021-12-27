Intrust Bank NA Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. 251,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,348,922. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

