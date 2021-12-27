Intrust Bank NA Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $497.71. 14,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.