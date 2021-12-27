Intrust Bank NA Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $497.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.61. The company has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

