Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

