Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB traded up $10.08 on Monday, reaching $345.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.