Intrust Bank NA Sells 908 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. 117,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

