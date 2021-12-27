Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 424,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,601,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

