Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 424,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,601,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

