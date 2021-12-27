Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

