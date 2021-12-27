Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $140,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $646.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.65. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

