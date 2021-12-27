Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

PWV stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

