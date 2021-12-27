Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $160.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

