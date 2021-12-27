Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Lowered by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 1.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78.

