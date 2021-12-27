InvestDigital (IDT) Price Up 44.5% This Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $63,861.66 and $17,997.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital's total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

