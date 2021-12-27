Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 27th (ARTNA, ASX, AYLA, BCBP, BCSF, BHLB, BSRR, BSVN, BYDDY, CABGY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 27th:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

