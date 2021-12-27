Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) recently:

12/24/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

12/21/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – Insight Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

NSIT opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $5,180,915. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

