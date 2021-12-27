Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 10,770 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.85. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

