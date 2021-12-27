Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.71. 12,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

