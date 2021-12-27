Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

