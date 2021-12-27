Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 262 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.94. 15,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,769. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.