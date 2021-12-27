Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 100,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 155,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

