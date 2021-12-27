Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 422 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $658.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

