Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 6.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 31,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,637,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 18.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

