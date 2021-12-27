ION 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $356,868.36 and $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00224523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.00526803 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00078116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,681,236 coins and its circulating supply is 13,781,236 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

