iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

