iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lowered by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after acquiring an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $148.69. 171,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,550,702. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

