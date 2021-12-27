iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

