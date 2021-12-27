iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Unified Trust Company N.A.’s Largest Position

Unified Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 21.6% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned 0.36% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $73,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,553. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

