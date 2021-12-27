iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Purchased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 511,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 472,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,918,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IAGG opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.