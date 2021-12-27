iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,838,508 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

