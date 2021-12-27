iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lowered by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,260 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

