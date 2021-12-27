iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

