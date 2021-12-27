iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $65.44 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.69.

