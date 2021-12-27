iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.53

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.53 and last traded at $118.53, with a volume of 1510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

