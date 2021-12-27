iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $28.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

