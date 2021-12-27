iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 703,062 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

