iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 701,716 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

